Kylo Ren vs. Rey: In The Last Jedi, the danger is becoming allies instead of enemies

He hates her. This girl. This garbage picker. This amateur who somehow drew his family lightsaber to her hand, overpowering his own bond with the Force.

And yet, Adam Driver says Kylo Ren can’t help but harbor an admiration for Daisy Ridley’s Rey in The Last Jedi.

“He has been aware of this ability in himself from such a young age, and I don’t think there’s a lot of people around him who are on the same level,” the actor says. “I think that there is something familiar there, as well as something to be feared, or something … that he can’t quite place.”

This burns at him, too. He craves respect, so he has none to spare. It just wells up in him as more corrosive envy.

Rey is unburdened by these distractions. She doesn’t think anything about him at all.

The dynamic between them, the dark and the light, pushing and pulling at each other, is the heart of the Dec. 15 film, and although they are on opposite sides, their fates are still interlocked. That’s why writer-director Rian Johnson paired them on the first of EW’s four covers devoted to the movie.

Rey doesn’t have his will to power over others. All she wants is to understand this ability that appeared within her – and to use it to help others. “She doesn’t really know what she wants,” Ridley tells EW. “She really is trying to do the right thing and morally, her compass is really pointing north.”

But that she could still be led astray.

“The Resistance is really not that much to her,” the actress says. “I mean, she’s been left her whole life, and very quickly is eager to sort of help other people, which is wonderful. She wants to be part of something. I mean, everyone wants to be part of something.”

But when Luke Skywalker displays fear toward her, and rejects her rather than embracing her as a student, Rey feels cast out. After all, Luke banished himself rather than help the Resistance, and has now decided that the order he devoted his life to must end. The Last Jedi will find her adrift.

That’s where Kylo Ren once found himself, too.

The Darkening Son

Both of these main characters know what it’s like to feel abandoned.

Driver says Kylo began turning against his mother and father, Leia Organa and Han Solo, because he felt they cared more about the Rebellion and rebuilding after the fall of the Empire than they cared about him. That created a bitterness that ultimately consumed him.

Selfish? Sure, a little. Maybe more than a little. But it’s also understandable, even in our world. Ironically, Kylo Ren just rebelled against an actual Rebellion.

“Looking around and not seeing yourself and not identifying with what’s around you, I think, affects how we behave,” Driver says.

After the events of The Force Awakens, and his choice to end one of the most beloved figures in George Lucas’ universe, Kylo is still trying to figure out if he did was the right thing – if only for himself.

“From his perspective, what he’s done is hopeful,” Driver says. “If anything he has justice. I think he’s surprised by how he would feel after Han Solo. He’s hoping for hope. He’s hoping for clarity.”