Kylie Minogue Had No Idea 'Padam Padam' Would Become A Viral Sensation

Kylie Minogue is proud of the success her hit song "Padam Padam" has had. The Grammy winner told Access Hollywood at MusiCares’ 2024 Person of the Year gala that she song "did it's job and them some" and admitted she had no idea what a viral sensation it would become. "I knew straight away I loved it. That I thought it suited me and that I could deliver it. I had no idea it would become a viral sensation," Kylie told Access. "It's the kind of thing you hope for and you work for and sometimes it happens." Kylie also teased her upcoming music and gushed over Jon Bon Jovi.

View comments