Kylie and Kendall Jenner Party with Sofia Richie While Celebrating Their Friend's Birthday

Girls’ night out!

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner partied with Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie while celebrating their mutual pal Tiffany Sorya’s birthday on Saturday night.

The trio appeared to get ready with each other for the night out, as Richie, 20, documented her hair and makeup process on her Instagram Story before Kylie showed off her friend’s completed look.

“Wow, wow, wow!” Kylie, 21, praised Richie in an Instagram Story video as the model showed off her sparkling silver bra and teased hairdo.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a clip of her and Kendall, 23, posing in their outfits for the night. Kylie rocked a blonde wig and a glittering pink dress, while Kendall opted for a midi-length leopard print dress with a high slit up the side.

The ladies then took a party bus to their final location, which was decorated with silver balloons and streamers. The guests sipped on personalized cocktails and, in one clip, Kendall danced around with a microphone.

