Kylie Jenner Is Getting Roasted For Her Suspicious Face Wash Routine

Much like Kylie Jenner’s controversial walnut face scrub, the internet can be harsh.

So when the billionaire makeup mogul decided to expand her cosmetics empire and launch her Kylie Skin collection earlier this month, the reaction was decidedly mixed about her first foray into skincare.

And though almost every product has sold out within days, some people still need convincing after a video of Jenner washing her face went viral in all the wrong ways.

The reality TV star has been promoting the brand by sharing videos of herself using the products, like her foaming face wash, which she swears is her secret to clear skin.

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

In a video posted on Wednesday, Jenner pumps an ample amount of the product onto her hands, but only spends approximately six seconds applying the face wash before rinsing it off ― an amount of time many fans thought seemed too short.

While there is no hard-and-fast rule about the recommended duration for washing your face, many dermatologists suggest spending at least 20 to 30 seconds on your routine, while others swear by the 60-second rule to allow the ingredients in a cleanser to penetrate the skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Forum Patel told HuffPost that it’s hard to judge Jenner’s routine one way or the other based on a short video.

“Nobody, should be basing their own skin care routine on what they see on an Instagram post,” she said in an email. “The truth of the matter is, we all have different skin, different requirements, and different regimens. You should be washing your face as long as it takes to get your makeup off.”

She added, “Kylie Jenner might have used makeup removers and face wipes before filming that video and maybe she really only needed 6 seconds to get her face clean... and that’s ok! Also, keep in mind, if you wash and scrub for too long, you might actually be doing more damage by exfoliating more than you need and drying out your skin!”

But cleansing time wasn’t Jenner’s only possible faux pax in the video. Fans also noticed the white towel she used to dry her face appears to have some serious makeup residue left behind, suggesting that the face wash is not as effective as she might claim.

Of course, the internet dragged Jenner for the blunder right quick, poking fun at her routine and raising some good points about just how much she knows about skincare.

“Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly,” one Twitter user wrote.

towel is FILTHY !!!!! https://t.co/eqGXnp8wgo — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 29, 2019

What’s off to me about Kylie Skin is the fact that she’s selling products she clearly doesn’t even use. Rich bitch goes to expensive dermas lmao. She washed her face for literally SECONDS and her foundation was all over the towel. If I did that my acne would be popping lol https://t.co/arDt7XtGOc — KILLA KUSH (@killakushla) May 30, 2019

Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn't even know how to wash their face properly. — Thato (@Mahaliah) May 29, 2019

sis ur supposed to wash ur face for 60 seconds not 0.6 seconds https://t.co/BURTA3RtCq — ᵗᵉᵃ spill (@TeaSpillYT) May 29, 2019

Lmao this is such lazy content! Sis has on a filter so you can't see her skin, washed her face for 0.5 seconds and has the audacity to have foundation on the towel and still post it!!! https://t.co/rik12rlavq — Strawberry Ice cream (non dairy) (@t3niola) May 29, 2019

The 21-year-old has yet to respond to the backlash, but a new batch of products will hit the market next month for those of you who haven’t ― as Jenner might say ― started “realizing stuff.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.