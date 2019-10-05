Kylie Jenner 'Twins' with Her Best Friend in Ab-Baring Ensembles After Split from Travis Scott

Some bonds can’t be broken.

Amid her recent split from boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is turning to her best friends and family for support. On Friday night, the 22-year-old spent some time with BFF Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou, and the pair wore matching outfits for the occasion (as they often do).

“Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond,” Jenner captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Karanikolaou both wearing the same skirt and cropped T-shirt set in different colors, topped with a fur hat.

Karanikolaou shared the same photo on her own social media, captioning it, “my twin flame.”

Throughout the evening, the beauty mogul also documented her and her friends cooking meatless chili together on her Instagram Stories — laughing when her friend Yris Palmer finished her entire bowl.

“What? It was so good,” Palmer replied to Jenner in the video.

Kourtney Kardashian also stopped by to spend some time with her sister, and shared a sweet video of the duo on her Stories, in which Jenner lovingly gives her big sister a kiss on the cheek.

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.