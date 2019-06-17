Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share New Photos of Daughter Stormi to Celebrate Father's Day

Happy Father’s Day, Travis Scott!

In celebration of the annual dad-centric June holiday, Scott, 28, spent Sunday with the two most important ladies in his life: girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 16-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“Happy Father’s Day @travisscott 🖤 I love the love you share with our daughter. 🖤🖤 Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, along with black-and-white photos of the father-daughter duo.

“The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this plane,” Scott captioned his own post that included adorable photos of him with his baby girl.

This is the second time that Scott has celebrated Father’s Day since the couple welcomed their little girl on Feb. 1, 2018.

To celebrate his daughter’s golden birthday earlier this year, he wrote a heartfelt message alongside a gallery of Instagram photos and clips showing Stormi smiling while posing in a pig-themed room, playing with her dad, hugging a stuffed shark and more.

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY,” the rapper wrote.

A particularly adorable video showed Stormi dressed in an all-black outfit, giggling loudly after drinking out of a glass of orange juice Scott had tilted up for her.

“U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER,” continued the Astroworld artist of little Stormi. “UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

Last month, in honor of her second Mother’s Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kicked off the day with a touching tribute to her baby girl.

Alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo snuggling up on the set of a photo shoot, Jenner, 21, left no doubt about the depth of her affection for Stormi.

“The best thing I’ve ever done,” she captioned the sweet shot, adding that being a mother is her “greatest role in this life.”

Jenner, who has always been candid about her love for Stormi, opened up earlier this year about all the ways her child has changed her life for the better.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Jenner told Interview Germany in March.

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she explained.