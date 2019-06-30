Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 1, are twinning in spandex

Everyone loves a mommy-and-me moment, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. The young mogul shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing her and her one-year-old daughter in tie-die matching spandex outfits.

Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, seemed to be having fun goofing around and taking selfies while wearing tight sleeveless dresses in orange, yellow, black and white. The dresses had ruching on the bottom with string that allowed for the hem to be adjusted. Both wore long arm covering gloves, and Kylie paired her look with black strappy heels, while Stormi wore white Yeezys (by uncle Kanye West).

The reality star captioned one post with the phrase “mini me.”

She shared another photo of the toddler standing alone on a balcony with the caption “my girl is getting so big...”

Jenner’s fans had mixed feelings about the little girl’s grown up look.

“She's cute and I love Kylie, but I wouldn't dress my baby girl in that. Just saying,” wrote one.

Another said, “What is that outfit on a child? stop this and let her be a baby. Not cool!”





Others, like big sis Khloe Kardashian, noted how grown up Stormi is, “t’s so so scary how fast they grow up.”

Model Winnie Harlow wrote simply, “Munchkin.”

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott haven’t been shy about sharing photos of their little girl online, and recently shared sweet Father’s Day messages about their little girl.

“Happy Father’s Day @travisscott,” Jenner wrote. “I love the love you share with our daughter. 🖤🖤 Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you,” along with black-and-white photos of the father-daughter duo.

