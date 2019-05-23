Kylie Jenner Speaks Out on the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal for First Time

Keeping up with the Kardashians fans are getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the firestorm that came from Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, and how sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian handled the aftermath.

In an E! News supertease for the remainder of KUWTK‘s 16th season, Kylie appears to be standing strong with her family as Khloé discovers the news that Thompson — with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter True — was unfaithful to her with Kylie’s former best friend, Woods.

“I don’t even know if I should tell you this,” a voice, which reportedly appears to be Larsa Pippen, says on the phone.

“Her legs were like in between his legs,” another voice tells Khloé, 34, on the phone as she listens while wiping away tears.

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is also seen crying. “This is going to change their relationship forever,” she says, likely referring to Kylie’s friendship with Woods, 21, whose alleged tryst with Thompson, 28, was first reported back in February.

Following the scandal, Kylie, 21, distanced herself from her former BFF, including Woods moving out of the KUWTK star’s house, where she previously resided.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris, 63, tells Kylie in the promo.

Speaking out for the first time about Woods and the scandal, Kylie says, “She f—ed up.”

Kylie then voices her loyalty to Khloé when she is shown telling her heartbroken sister, “Just know I love you.”

“I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it,” Kylie is heard saying.

