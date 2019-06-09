Kylie Jenner Slammed After She and Sofia Richie Dress Up in 'Handmaid's Tale' Costumes for a Party

Kylie Jenner is receiving harsh criticism after she and Sofia Richie dressed up in costumes from The Handmaid's Tale for a themed party over the weekend.

Jenner, 21, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap of herself and Richie (who is dating her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick) wearing red outfits for a bash at her Calabasas, California, home.

The event was in honor of Jenner's pal, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's, birthday; the reality star decked out her abode to look like Gilead, the fictional setting of the popular Hulu series, and served cocktails with names like "praise be vodka," and "under his eyes tequila."

However, not everyone was impressed by the pals appearing to glamorize a show which highlights serious issues like women's rights violations. "I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she's throwing a themed party about it," wrote one Twitter user.

"But why is Kylie Jenner having a Handmaid's Tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right?" questioned another.

One social media user described the move as "disturbing and ignorant," while another was "completely grossed out."

Meanwhile, some were impressed by the make up mogul's ability to throw a killer themed bash.

"Okay totally convinced @KylieJenner can throw one hell of a party by the looks of her IG story," tweeted one fan. "Whattt Handmaid's Tale theme. Obsessed. Yessss Praise be hunni."

Regardless of fan feedback, Jenner and Richie appeared to have a blast at the party, highlighting Richie's deepening bond with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Richie, 20, was recently by Disick's side as he celebrated his 36th birthday with a night out attended by Kourtney and her famous family last month.

The family celebration came just days after an interview with Kourtney in Paper was published, in which she described her relationship with both Scott (with whom she shares three children) and Sofia as one of her greatest feats. "[That's] probably the thing I'm most proud of," she said.

See more on the blended family below.

