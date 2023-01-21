Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her second baby

Kylie Jenner shares the name of her second baby. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage )

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her son.

On Saturday, the mogul shared photos of herself and her little one on Instagram, captioning the post, "AIRE."

Jenner's friends and family members gushed over the sweet pics, with sister Khloe Kardashian writing, "The king!!! Young king!!!!!" Kendall Jenner commented "My boooyyyyyyy" on the pics of her nephew. Mom Kris Jenner added, "I love you Aire Webster," while friend Hailey Bieber added, "Aire angel."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February 2022. At the time, she shared that the baby's name was Wolf — before walking back on the name in March in an Instagram Story.

"FYI," Jenner wrote at the time, "Our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is also mom to Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. At the time, Jenner kept her pregnancy under wraps until she announced Stormi's birth with a long YouTube video that included previously unseen footage from her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the mother shared on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

In the May 2021 issue of Tmrw magazine, Jenner spoke about how her life changed when she became a parent.

“Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” she said. “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family.”