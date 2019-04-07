Kylie Jenner Says ‘Grow Through What You Go Through’ After Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Scandal

Weeks after the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal was first made public, Kylie Jenner posted some subtle messages about moving forward.

“Grow through what you go through,” she captioned a new black-and-white photo on Instagram Sunday.

“When you focus on the good, the good gets better,” Jenner cryptically captioned another set of similar black-and-white photos.

In February, Jenner was put in an undoubtedly difficult place when her closest friend, Woods, allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Thompson at a party he was hosting.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul, for the most part, has kept quiet about the scandal, only really addressing the price slash on the Jordy Lip Kit — a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Woods — that happened immediately after the scandal broke.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner told the New York Times about the reduced price on the Lip kits. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

The sold-out Lip kit is back to its original price, leaving fans to speculate about the status of the famous friendship.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jordyn told followers she was “blessed” in a post on her own Instagram.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back and remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a flattering long-sleeve swimsuit.

