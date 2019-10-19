Kylie Jenner Says 20-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Is 'Obsessed with Makeup' and 'Begs' to Wear It

Looks like Kylie Jenner has passed down her love of makeup to daughter Stormi!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, opened up about her 20-month-old child’s interests in a new YouTube video, which documented how the star’s everyday makeup routine has gotten shorter since becoming a mom.

“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing,” Jenner remarked, adding that just like her mother, Stormi is all about lipstick.

“Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip,’ ” the proud mom added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Kylie Jenner/ Instagram More

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were a ‘Great Team’ During Halloween Night Out with Stormi: Source

Despite her daughter’s fascination with cosmetics, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t decided when she’ll let her daughter start wearing some.

“I haven’t even thought about when I’m gonna let Stormi wear makeup. I don’t know, I’m just going to see,” Jenner remarked.

“She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup,” she added. “She begs me at this point.”

While it’s unclear when Stormi will be allowed to start working on her makeup skills, her cousin North has had to take a break from makeup.

In September, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting their 6-year-old daughter wear lipstick and eyeshadow.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules,” Kim, 38, told E! News.

The 6-year-old has been featured on her mother’s social media accounts multiple times rocking creative looks, and even wore a bold red lip to their annual Christmas Eve party last year.

“I kind of got in trouble for that,” the mother of four added. “So, it’s now no more makeup.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner ‘Wanted a Second Baby’ but ‘Had Trust Issues’ Ahead of Travis Scott Split: Source

Jenner’s latest YouTube video was posted just days after the makeup mogul and ex Travis Scott teamed up for some fall activities with their daughter.

On Thursday, Jenner and Scott took their daughter to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o’-lantern experience Nights of the Jack one day after visiting a pumpkin patch together.

According to an onlooker, the famous family appeared to be enjoying themselves during their hour-plus stay, with an insider noting that exes Jenner and Scott, 28, “were such a great team.”

“They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” the onlooker added. “They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.”

Travis Scott and Stormi | Travis Scott/Instagram More