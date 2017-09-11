Kylie Jenner reveals the sad reason she got lip fillers

On Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner opened up about what caused her to eventually get work done on her lips. Kylie said, “I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I had really small lips. And it was, like, one of my first kisses and a guy, he was like, ‘I didn’t think you were gonna be a good kisser ’cause you have such small lips.” Having a guy say that to her really affected Kylie, who added, “I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel, like, desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips.”

With Kylie’s self-esteem at an all-time low, she decided she would do anything to get fuller lips. Kylie said, “I would just, like, over-line my lips with lip liner, just to create the illusion of bigger lips, and then finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it.’ I ended up getting my lips done.”

Now that Kylie has the full lips she’s always dreamed about, she decided to help other people in need of some lip assistance. So Kylie Cosmetics teamed up with Smile Train to help children who suffer from cleft lip and cleft palate. If you want to learn more, check out SmileTrain.org.

