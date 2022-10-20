Kylie Jenner reveals she had 'baby blues' and cried nonstop for three weeks after giving birth

During this week's new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kylie Jenner opened up about experiencing postpartum "baby blues" following the birth of her second child, a son, whose name we still do not know.

"It's been really hard for me," Kylie told her older sister Kendall Jenner. "I cried nonstop every day for the first three weeks."

Kylie explained, "It's just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too."

"Your hormones are probably all over the place," rationalized Kendall. Kylie responded, "No, I cried for, like, three weeks. Like, every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad."

While Kylie didn't consult an actual doctor, she said a Google search helped her realize she was only having the baby blues, not postpartum depression, because it only lasted for six weeks.

The Mayo Clinic describes baby blues as only lasting up to a week or two after your baby is born, and suggests calling your doctor and scheduling an appointment if you're experiencing any symptoms of postpartum baby blues or depression. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests reaching out for help if you feel empty, emotionless or sad all or most of the time for longer than two weeks during or after pregnancy.

Since hitting the six-week mark, Kylie said, "I feel better mentally. I'm not crying every day so that's great. I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally." Kylie then told Kendall she needed a night out since giving birth, so Kendall invited her to fly to Las Vegas with her for an 818 Tequila event. And while Kylie said she wasn't ready for "a little tiny Vegas mini dress," she did say she feels really good about her body.

"I love my body and my saggy tits," said Kylie. But, unfortunately for Kendall, in the end, Kylie bailed out on the Vegas trip last minute to stay home with her two kids.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

If you experience any symptoms of postpartum baby blues or postpartum depression, reach out to a healthcare professional immediately.

