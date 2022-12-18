Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore daring latex and leather looks to nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah party

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian chose bold looks for their nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah party.

The sisters stepped out in latex and leather for the celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been criticized in the past for their fashion choices at formal events.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made a statement when they stepped out in latex and leather for their nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah this weekend.

On Saturday, Kylie was seen in a latex-like dress with a nude strap and matching boots while Kim wore embellished leather pants and a crop top.

They were joined by Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, who donned an all-black catsuit for the event.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on December 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

E! News reports the family celebrated Mason's 13th birthday at Offsunset, a bar and lounge in West Hollywood, California. Mason is the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who also share a 10-year-old daughter named Penelope, and an eight-year-old son named Reign.

Kylie gave her followers a closer look at her outfit in a TikTok with model and influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou on Saturday. Kylie's video and Karanikolaou's Instagram stories appear to show the pair at a different event, but it's unclear if it took place before or after the bar mitzvah.

After the family was photographed heading to the venue, members of the"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" subreddit questioned and joked about the outfits they chose for the celebration.

"Taking notes on what and what not to wear for my nieces 13th birthday in March to the roller rink," one Reddit user wrote in the comment section underneath a post about the looks.

Another Redditor posted that they "couldn't imagine showing up like that to a kids party," while someone else commented that their child would "would fall over from embarrassment if [their] friends and family showed up like this."

The Kardashian-Jenners have been called out over their formalwear choices in the past

This isn't the first time that members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were criticized for the outfits they wore to other people's events. For influencer Lauren Perez's wedding in November 2021, Kendall chose a daring Mônot dress, which fans said was too revealing for the occasion.

"I hate to be that person but Kar/jenners sisters are always so extra… y is Kendall wearing that kind of a dress to a wedding…?" one tweet read.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Wedding coordinator Elaine Swann told Insider's Samantha Grindell that the famous family made frequent faux-pas and poor style choices for several weddings they attended that year, noting that "skin-bearing attire is an absolute no."

"You do not want to choose anything that's going to outshine the bride or the groom," Swann said. "This is their special day. It's important for us to support them and make sure that even the attire we select does not detract from the bride or groom."

Read the original article on Insider