Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Run Into Their Exes Tyga and Lamar Odom at L.A. Nightclub

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were spotted partying it up together at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood — the same club that Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga and Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom were at.

Dressed in a hot pink dress, Jenner, 22, arrived at the club on Saturday evening with her sister, 35. The Good American mogul shared a video of the siblings together on her Instagram Story.

Odom, who was married to Kardashian from 2009-2016, was spotted leaving the same venue with his girlfriend Sabrina Parr. The sisters arrived around 1. a.m., while Tyga was already inside at the time, according to TMZ. The rapper reportedly left about an hour later.

The morning after the night out, Kardashian shared a series of photos of herself in her all-black outfit, captioning the post, “Sashay, shantay.”

Hours after news broke last week that Jenner and Travis Scott were “taking a break” from their relationship, a tabloid claimed Jenner had spent time with Tyga in the early hour. The rumor circulated alongside photos of two of Jenner’s close friends at a recording studio in Los Angeles being used by the rapper.

However, Jenner denied she was there to see Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The cosmetics mogul added in another tweet: “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told PEOPLE last week that Jenner and Tyga are simply “friends.”

“There is really no reason to believe that Kylie is interested in any more with Tyga,” said the source, adding that Jenner is focused on her 20-month-old daughter Stormi with Scott.

“She isn’t totally finished with Travis and it does seem she hopes they can somehow find a spark again,” the source said. “She is definitely in no rush to date again.”

A separate insider confirmed Jenner and Tyga have always been on good terms, noting, “There is a lot of history and they both care for each other deeply. She has a soft spot for him and vice versa.”