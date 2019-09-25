Kylie Jenner Hospitalized Over Swollen Throat, Extreme Flu-like Symptoms

Kylie Jenner found herself being rushed to the hospital this week after a nasty bout with flu-like symptoms took her down for the count.

Sources close to the "KUWTK" star tell The Blast she had been admitted to a hospital in L.A. after suffering with being sick for days.

In fact, on social media, the makeup mogul had been telling fans she had been drinking lots of tea and trying to take it easy in recent days.

We're told things got so bad that Kylie's throat "closed up," and mixed with severe nausea, everyone felt it was best for her to seek medical treatment.

Our source believes Kylie has already been released, and will continue to take it easy at home for several days while she recuperates.

The timing is a bit unfortunate, as the star's cosmetics collaboration with Balmain is days away from release.

KYLIE X BALMAIN is scheduled to drop on Friday right after the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

Even though Kylie is fighting through an illness, she has remained focused on business and was promoting the makeup launch Wednesday morning.