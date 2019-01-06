Is Kylie Jenner Engaged to Travis Scott? New Year's Ring Photo Sparks Speculation

Kylie Jenner might have something extra special to celebrate this year.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, sparked rumors that she had recently gotten engaged to boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, by sharing an Instagram photo showing a diamond ring on her finger.

Letting the images speak for themselves, she captioned the shots with just a blue heart.

Jenner was also seen out and about over the weekend in Los Angeles with the ring on her finger, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

PEOPLE has contacted reps for Jenner and Scott for comment.

The photos came just weeks after the “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed that he hoped to wed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in the near future.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” Scott told Rolling Stone in December, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The couple has been dating since April 2017 and welcomed a daughter Stormi in February 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Entertains the Crowd with Travis Scott During Concert — Watch Her Sky-High Appearance

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sparked rumors about their relationship status.

The couple have sent fans into a frenzy numerous times in the past couple of months, frequently referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media. Most recently, while showing off some presents underneath her Christmas tree, Jenner zoomed in on two gold-wrapped gifts, one with a “Daddy” tag and the other with a “Wifey” label.

Over the summer, the couple also shared a photo from their July GQ cover with a diamond ring emoji.

Last month, Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West revealed that even she wasn’t positive whether the couple were engaged or married when she appeared on Busy Philipps’ new talk show Busy Tonight.

“I honestly don’t know … They’re the cutest. I think they’re so in love and they have the cutest little family,” she shared, before adding, “I would say no — they’re just being cute and posting that. But they’ve posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when I leave here.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner More

Despite the affectionate nicknames, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kylie and Travis are in no rush to tie the knot.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” the source said. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

The insider added, “They are busy taking care of Stormi. And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”