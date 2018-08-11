Kylie Jenner Does Damage Control After Implying She's "Single AF" During Her Birthday

From Marie Claire

Kylie Jenner threw herself a massive party to celebrate her 21st birthday, and if you're wondering who brought the drama, that would be a series of colorful cups. Who knew?! Basically, Kylie decided to be a little cheeky with her beverage choices, and provided guests with three cup colors based on their relationship status:

And not only has everyone assumed Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on the rocks thanks to Khloé holding a green "It's Complicated" cup all night, Kylie was spotted holding a yellow "Single AF" cup.











Naturally, fans were concerned that she and Travis Scott had broken up (even though he was at her party and bought her the fanciest gift ever), so Kylie hopped into the comments of one of her fan accounts to set the record straight.

"I def didn't even know what color I was holding!!!" the beauty mogul explained. "Someone just handed me that. Lol deffff takennnn."

Well there you have it, people who were confused by Cup Gate 2018.

