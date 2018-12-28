Kylie Jenner didn't become a billionaire overnight — a look back at her career timeline

If you think Kylie Jenner is just a flash in the pan, keep reading — because this mogul in the making has been killing it for over a decade. But growing up in the spotlight isn’t easy, and living in the shadow of her famous family members (hello, Kim Kardashian) means she’s had to work hard to make a name for herself.

It all started back in 2007 when she made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While mainly playing second fiddle to Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, Kylie teamed up with sis Kendall to become a dynamic duo in their own right. Together they began to release products their fans went wild for including jewelry, shoes and nail polish. The two even wrote a sci-fi novel together, Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia.

But Kylie was ready to step out on her own. Typical of someone from the Kardashian-Jenner family, she quickly found herself the center of conversation by people all around the world. One of the main topics of discussion was her lips. Rumors swirled about plastic surgery, and Kylie did what one of Kris Jenner’s daughters does best — turn it into a business.

In 2015, Kylie Lip Kits launched promising fans at home the secret to getting their very own version of Jenner’s signature smile. In 2017, CNBC reported that the kits had propelled her brand to a value of more than $420 million.





Even with her baby, Stormi, joining the family earlier this year, the reality star turned makeup mogul shows no signs of slowing down. Forbes magazine recently declared her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, and she posted a message to her fans saying, “2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you … and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019.” And if 2019 is anything like her 2018, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Kylie.

