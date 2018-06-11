Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos of Baby Stormi From Social Media, Says She’s Not Sharing Any ‘Right Now’

Kylie Jenner is removing her daughter from social media.

Over the weekend the 20-year-old removed all pictures of her daughter Stormi's face from Instagram. In a freckled-face and make-up free shot posted Sunday, Jenner, who was holding Stormi in the snap, cut off most of her 5-month-old's head, only showcasing one eyebrow and some curly hair.

The new mom, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, took heat online for removing her daughter from the photo. One fan commented "she cut her baby out." Jenner responded by saying, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

There are still a few photos of Stormi remaining on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's Instagram page, though none of them showcase Stormi's face.

The first photo Jenner posted of Stormi remains, with the new born holding her mom's finger while wearing a pink outfit.

Another photo of Jenner celebrating Stormi's first month is still on the platform too.

Other pics of Stormi's adorable chunky thighs and cuddling with Jenner are still up on Instagram as well.

The most recent photo to make the cut is one of Jenner holding Stormi in a carrier on her chest.

Though Jenner's rarely shy or withholding of information on social media — Stormi has appeared in everything from vacation snaps to swimsuit shots to make-up free Snapchats — the mom-of-one's new Instagram policy is very reminiscent of her pregnancy. The reality star did not confirm that she was pregnant until after she gave birth on February 1.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote on Instagram following Stormi's birth. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

A few days later, though, Jenner did share an 11-minute video detailing her pregnancy.

Watch the video for some of Jenner's thoughts on motherhood:

