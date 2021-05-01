Kylie Jenner Celebrates Travis Scott's Birthday with Cute Family Tribute: 'Stormi's Daddy'

Kylie Jenner is wishing Travis Scott a happy birthday.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, celebrated Scott's 29th birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram Stories, posting photos of the rapper with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"Happy birthday @TravisScott !!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Stormi's daddy 🚀🚀," she captioned one shot, which showed the father-daughter duo sitting inside a small ball pit.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the picture series, Kylie posted a snap of Scott carrying Stomi in his arms, as well as an adorable moment of the young girl giving her dad a kiss on the cheek.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a black-and-white shot of Scott holding Stormi by his side as the two made the same silly face that sister Kim Kardashian had posted on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday Trav!!!!!!!" Kim wrote in her tribute to the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker.

Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, also had nothing but well-wishes for Scott on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love," she wrote in a slideshow on Instagram. "You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi."

"Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!!" she continued. "I love you very much ❤️🙏 Mama K."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo herself kicking back with Scott on a couch, writing, "Happy birthday @travisscott !!!!! Gang Gang for life!!!!!!"

"I remember I took this photo and I said I'm gonna save it and post this on your birthday. Well here we are…. screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy!" she added. "PS… No one talk about my hair. I fell in the pool right before this photo 🤦🏼‍♀️."

Scott previously opened up about his experience raising Stormi with Kylie, sharing on .WAV RADIO with Chase B that the pair are teaching their daughter to be powerful and to know that she can do "anything a man can do."

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," Scott said during the October chat. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

He added, "Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."