Kylie Jenner Called Out a Fan Who Made Up a Story About Travis Scott on Instagram

Another day, another rumor about the Kardashian-Jenner family. Today's comes courtesy of a fan on Twitter, who seems to have fabricated an entire, impressively detailed story about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breaking up. Kylie took a break from her busy scheduling of makeup mogul-ing to shut the rumor down personally.

The account that originally tweeted the story, @lisabootylisa, has been deleted (surprise, surprise), but the internet never forgets and the tweet of lies found a permanent home on Instagram in screenshots.

Here's the full text of the ~rumor~:

"YALL. Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashians/Jenners?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis' shit out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashian[s]," the user, who seems to identify as Lisa Marie, wrote in her first, and longest tweet.

Then, in a followup tweet, she added, "Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it's lit." Because with details like that, how could the story not be true?

Well, before Kylie even weighed in, her fans were already calling BS on the tall tale. A Kylie fan account on Instagram, @kyliesnapchat, shared the screengrabs along with a caption defending Kylie and Travis' relationship.

"Kylie and Travis were seen in public together today," the fan account wrote. "There’s a million reasons why they would be moving some of Travis’s stuff out of her house. Maybe moving stuff to their home they share together. And I doubt Kylie was telling a mover in her house about her relationship over some of that tequila she gave him 😂. No hate towards whoever tweeted this though. Just sayin I think Kylie and Travis are going strong."



@kyliesnapchat tagged the reality star, who follows several of her fan accounts on Insta and clearly takes note when she's tagged in massive rumor posts about herself. Kylie immediately jumped in to confirm that the story is 100 percent false.

"Obviously fake. Shit was never moved. I never gave anyone tequila 🤦♀️," she wrote.



