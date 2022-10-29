Kylie Jenner reveals her monstrous Halloween costume as fans praise the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kylie Jenner is the bride of Frankenstein in new Halloween photos. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage )

Kylie Jenner's 2022 Halloween costume is scary good.

This year, the 25 year old dressed up as a major spooky icon – the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner donned the bride’s famous black and white hairdo for a series of vintage-looking Halloween photos.

In the photos, the mom of two is strapped to an operating table, holding a kitchen knife and posing like an old Hollywood siren. Jenner wore several looks for the costume, including a cobweb-y body-con dress, the bride's traditional white dress and some strategically placed bandages.

“KYLOWEEN We are ready for it !!!” commented Jenner’s friend Heather Sanders.

“Queen of Halloween,” wrote a fan.

“Kylie!!!!!! This is brilliant,” mom Kris Jenner commented on a close-up of the reality TV star.

The singer Rosalia sent Jenner several fire emojis and wrote “ESAAAAAAA.”

The California-born star ended her series of black and white Halloween pics with one carousel in full color.

Despite Halloween still being a few days away, this wasn't the only costume that Jenner wore this year. Pal Hailey Bieber also posted an Instagram photo of the makeup mogul with full green makeup for a Wicked Witch of the West look.

Last year, Jenner kept her Halloween costume a bit more low key. The reality star, who was pregnant with her son at the time, wore a black cat outfit that matched with mom Kris. She took daughter Stormi Webster, now 4, trick-or-treating to celebrate the holiday.

"In full mommy mode this halloween," Jenner wrote alongside a post showing off her 2021 Halloween costume. "I hope everyone has a safe night."

Jenner's famous family also shared some Halloween looks this year. Older sister Kim Kardashian posted Instagram photos of her kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, dressed as music legends. She captioned the pics, "THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E."

Kris also posted some throwback photos of the family celebrating Halloween over the years, which included one picture of Jenner and sister Kendall as pirates.

Other notable outfits include the youngest Jenners as Dalmatians, Kourtney Kardashian as a fairy princess and Kim as a baby Wonder Woman.