Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Travis Scott Holds Daughter Stormi On Easter Sunday -- See the Pics!

Stormi's first Easter Sunday was a sweet one!

Travis Scott joined Kylie Jenner at the Kardashian family festivities on Sunday, where the reality star Snapchatted her 25-year-old rapper beau holding the couple's 2-month-old daughter. Stormi looks bright and happy in one snap as she peers up at daddy as he cradles her in his hands.

In another pic, Scott can be seen standing in front of a giant, floral rabbit the family had commissioned for the holiday. Disappointingly, judging by the social media updates, it looks like Kanye West did not break out the bunny costume he donned on Easter in 2016.

Check out Kylie's posts below.

View photos Snapchat More

View photos Snapchat More