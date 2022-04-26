Kylie Jenner Alleges She Once Woke Up to 'Threatening Texts' from Blac Chyna: Testimony

Kylie Jenner testified in the ongoing trial between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna on Monday, alleging that she received intimidating messages from Chyna, 33, while the model – born Angela White – was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian.

"I remember one time I woke up to threatening texts. From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like, 'Counting down the days' to either beat me or something," said Kylie, 24, while speaking in Los Angeles Superior Court. "I don't know what she meant."

"I took it as an empty threat," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told the jury, adding that she didn't call the police because "I assumed she was probably high."

Kylie's testimony about the alleged threats comes days after Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris testified that she heard from Kylie and her now ex-boyfriend, Tyga — who is also the father of Chyna's 9-year-old son, King Cairo — that Chyna had allegedly threatened to kill Kylie and was physically abusive toward Tyga.

When Kris was asked about an earlier deposition, during which she spoke of Chyna's alleged threats, she told the court Thursday, "I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me."

When questioned how many times Chyna allegedly threatened her youngest daughter, she added, "You'd have to ask Kylie."

Kris then told the jury she never contacted the police over the threats, saying, "We kept it internal between the family."

The Kardashians star also said she wasn't overly concerned about the allegations at the time. "There were all kinds of things going on," she said. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family."

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch began in 2017. At the time, she sued Rob and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

After Rob released nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, Chyna said the incident, as well as his family's power over E!, likely resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, though Kris said in court on Friday that she "did not have any influence over the E! network" and didn't "know what they were filming" for season 2.

Because of the show's cancellation, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.