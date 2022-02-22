  • Oops!
Kyle Rittenhouse announces plans to sue media companies, Whoopi Goldberg and others

  • Whoopi Goldberg
  • Tucker Carlson
On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who was acquitted last year in the shooting deaths of two Kenosha, Wisconsin protesters, announced plans to sue quite a few people for negative coverage of him. Rittenhouse named The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg by name, but was otherwise vague about his potential targets.

“Right now we’re looking at quite a few,” Rittenhouse said. “Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopie Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others.”

Rittenhouse has been accused of being a white supremacist, allegedly flashing a white power symbol while at a bar with members of the far-right Proud Boys. He said he also plans to go after anyone who put that label on him.

“We are gonna hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable,” Rittenhouse said. “Such as…everybody’s who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all gonna be held accountable and we’re gonna handle them in a courtroom.”

