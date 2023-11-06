Kyle Richards tears up speaking about Mauricio Umansky split: 'Not my idea of my fairytale'

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are taking the high road with their split, but the journey is far from easy.

During a Sunday panel discussion at BravoCon, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got emotional while discussing public scrutiny of her estranged marital relationship with Umansky.

"A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together. Fix everything,' " said Richards as she began to cry onstage, according to footage obtained by TooFab. "Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."

Richards also reflected on the difficulties of filming the latest season of "RHOBH" amid the couple's separation.

"It was sort of new for me what we were going through," Richards said in a clip of her appearance shared by Bravo on Instagram. "We were starting the show – and even today, we still live under the same roof – and I just didn't know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can't pretend. I don't have a very good poker face. So, when a lot of those things with my husband (happened), you can see I'm clearly not that thrilled or happy."

The TV personality told Entertainment Tonight Saturday that she and Umansky are navigating their relationship "a day at a time and putting our family first." "We both want the best for each other," she said. "I am so happy that it is amicable right now, and I hope it stays that way."

Richards and Umansky reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage in July, according to People magazine. An unnamed source told the magazine that the pair had been "separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof."

Shortly following news of their separation, Richards and Umansky slammed rumors they were planning to divorce in a joint statement.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they wrote on Instagram. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

However, during a red carpet interview with TooFab over the weekend, Richards referred to her separation from Umansky as a divorce while discussing her personal transformation on "RHOBH."

"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you," Richards said. "Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger, but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."

Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and married two years later. The couple shares three daughters: Alexia Simone, 27; Sophia Kylie, 23; and Portia, 15. Richards' oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 35, was born when the reality TV star was married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyle Richards cries discussing Mauricio Umansky split at BravoCon