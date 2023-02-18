Kyle Jacobs, songwriter husband of Kellie Pickler, dead by apparent suicide at 49

2
Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter and the husband of former "American Idol" contestant and country music star Kellie Pickler, has died by apparent suicide.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced in a statement that Jacobs, 49, was found dead inside the couple's Nashville-area home Friday and that his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide

According to the police's statement, Pickler, 36, told police she awoke shortly before the incident and called 911 when she and her personal assistant were unable to open the upstairs bedroom's door. Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received the 911 call at 1:21 pm.

Pickler and Jacobs wed in 2011. Together they appeared on the reality show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2015.

Jacobs had a hand in writing several hit songs, including Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than a Memory" and Tim McGraw's 2009 song "Still." He's also written songs for Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, his wife and many others.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs

Pickler won Season 16 of "Dancing With the Stars" while competing with her professional partner Derek Hough in 2013. In 2006, she finished in the Top 6 of Season 5 of "American Idol," launching her music career.

Jacobs and Pickler reached their 12th wedding anniversary on New Year's Day. In 2022, he honored their 11th anniversary with a heartfelt post about his wife on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Jacobs (@kylecjacobs)

"Her mind, heart, and soul is not only comitted to our military and first responders, it is convicted to let them know that they are appreciated and loved," he wrote. "And the good news for me is…She loves me too…:)"

Pickler co-wrote the title track of her 2013 album "The Woman I Am" with Jacobs.

"Nobody knows the woman I am better than my husband," she told USA TODAY in November 2013. "There was no way I could try to be anything I'm not, because he could definitely call me on it."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

A gift for Hallmark Channel lovers: Kellie Pickler will star in 'Christmas At Graceland'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs dead by apparent suicide

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals His Aphasia Has ‘Progressed’ Since 2022, Details Updated Dementia Diagnosis: There’s ‘No Treatments’

    A rare update. Demi Moore revealed how ex-husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia has “progressed” since going public with the news in March 2022. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the G.I. Jane actress, 60, wrote in a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) on Thursday, February 16. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Courtesy of Demi Moore/Instagram Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with the Six Sense actor, 67 — shared the message via Instagram as well. She noted that the update came from the entire Moore/Willis family, including Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months,” the message stated. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.” The group broke down what the Die Hard actor’s updated diagnosis of FTD means, explaining that it is a “cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” According to the family, FTD is the “most common form of dementia” for people under the age of 60. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. The two-time Emmy winner’s loved ones revealed that as Bruce’s condition advances, they “hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.” Bruce’s support system pointed out that he “always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.” They added: “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.” Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, and her extended family continued by telling their followers to turn to AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org) to learn more about FTD. Chris Weeks/AP/Shutterstock “Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the ladies’ statement concluded. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.” Bruce’s inner circle previously announced in March 2022 that he was retiring from acting amid his aphasia diagnosis, which had begun to affect his cognitive abilities.Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” Rumer, who announced in December 2022 that she is pregnant with her first child, said in a joint statement with her sisters, mother and stepmother at the time.

  • Bruce Willis diagnosed with 'cruel disease' frontotemporal dementia, family announces

    The actor's cognitive condition has worsened since last year's aphasia diagnosis.

  • Bruce Willis, 67, diagnosed with 'cruel' form of dementia: What is frontotemporal dementia?

    Bruce Willis, 67, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — what to know about the rare and "cruel" disease.

  • Light & Wonder to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, February 18, 2023--Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) ("Light & Wonder" or the "Company"), announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

  • Micro electric vehicle market to grow by 8.02%: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

    According to Technavio, the global micro electric vehicle market size is estimated to grow by 1,542.22 thousand units from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the micro electric vehicle market was valued at 2,700.02 thousand units. COVID-19 h

  • Suspect Richard Crum charged with murder in Mississippi shooting that left six dead

    ‘At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known,’ governor says

  • Intero Announces Role Changes for Key Executives, Exemplifying the Strengths of its Seasoned Leaders

    CUPERTINO, Calif., February 18, 2023--Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce that Scott Chase has been named president of the company and Terry Meyer has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

  • Footage shows suspects moments after grandmother killed for her car

    In video released three days after 65-year-old Judy Walters was left for dead, one of the suspects forces an automatic gate to open. Then, they drive off in the victim's vehicle.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • Make no mistake: Eric Bieniemy going to Washington is embarrassing for the NFL | Opinion

    Eric Bieniemy is heading to Washington to be the team's offensive coordinator. This is not a great moment for the NFL. In fact, it's embarrassing.