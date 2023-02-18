Kyle Jacobs, songwriter husband of Kellie Pickler, dead by apparent suicide at 49

Celebrity Us Weekly

A rare update. Demi Moore revealed how ex-husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia has “progressed” since going public with the news in March 2022. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the G.I. Jane actress, 60, wrote in a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) on Thursday, February 16. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Courtesy of Demi Moore/Instagram Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with the Six Sense actor, 67 — shared the message via Instagram as well. She noted that the update came from the entire Moore/Willis family, including Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months,” the message stated. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.” The group broke down what the Die Hard actor’s updated diagnosis of FTD means, explaining that it is a “cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” According to the family, FTD is the “most common form of dementia” for people under the age of 60. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. The two-time Emmy winner’s loved ones revealed that as Bruce’s condition advances, they “hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.” Bruce’s support system pointed out that he “always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.” They added: “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.” Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, and her extended family continued by telling their followers to turn to AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org) to learn more about FTD. Chris Weeks/AP/Shutterstock “Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the ladies’ statement concluded. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.” Bruce’s inner circle previously announced in March 2022 that he was retiring from acting amid his aphasia diagnosis, which had begun to affect his cognitive abilities.Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” Rumer, who announced in December 2022 that she is pregnant with her first child, said in a joint statement with her sisters, mother and stepmother at the time.