Kyle Gordon on his Eurodance parody ‘Planet of the Bass’

Comedian and musician Kyle Gordon talks about his viral hit “Planet of the Bass,” a 1990s Eurodance parody in which he stars as DJ Crazy Times with Ms. Biljana Electronica from his album “Kyle Gordon Is Great.”

Video Transcript

KYLE GORDON: You know, I had this character, Crazy Times.

DJ Crazy Times!

And I knew kind of the world he lived in, and I'm like, oh, now is a good time to take this character and write an original song.

(SINGING) Put your hands up in the air.

SINGER: All of the dream.

KYLE GORDON: Come on, come on!

SINGER: How does it mean?

KYLE GORDON: It definitely comes from a genuine love and absolute fascination with the genre. You know, I grew up as a child of the '90s, listening to a lot of this music, you know, occasionally. But it would only ever come through like on American pop radio in dribs and drabs because amidst all the like American teen pop and like nu metal, rock music, you'd get every once in a while, you'd hear like [? a ?] [? blue ?] dabba dee dabba di, or Aqua "Barbie Girl."

And you'd only hear it every now and then. And then as I got older, you know, I got more into the music, and it's so fun, and the lyrics are so strange, and the themes are so specific, like very sexual, a lot of discussion of like technology that now sounds like very outdated, like a fascination with space. And so all those like very specific themes and very specific tropes, I love them, but also makes them like ripe for parody.

It was very different, because usually I do write music on guitar, but this one, I had the help of a producer to help me bring it to life, because he knew how to use the computer. To have a hit is just-- to have this song be a hit is so bananas that like if it's a one-hit wonder, that would be the funniest thing ever. I would not be upset at all.