Kyle Chrisley arrested, 2 months after parents went to prison: A timeline of the family’s tumultuous year

The Chrisleys have had a tumultuous year. (Photo: Getty Images, Smyrna Police Department)

The reality family from Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley has been facing unscripted drama far more intense than any TV episode.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun dealing with the fallout from their convictions in June of bank fraud and tax evasion, and it has left some of their family members struggling. Daughter Savannah has been open about the effect it has had on her. And Kyle, Todd's son from his marriage to ex Teresa Terry, has had his own run-in with the law.

Here's a breakdown of the Chrisleys' real-life drama so far in 2023, starting with the latest:

March 14: Kyle Chrisley is arrested for aggravated assault

Kyle Chrisley was arrested March 14. (Photo: Smyrna Police Department)

Kyle Chrisley was booked March 14 for alleged assault, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tennessee's Smyrna Police Department confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment.

According to the police report, Chrisley's supervisor at Penske Truck Rental alleged that Kyle had "assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body" and "displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him." Witnesses corroborated that story. A day after the booking, however, police said that they had since confirmed that Chrisley "does not work for Penske but was involved in an incident reported at East Enon Springs Road" in Smyrna.

According to the initial news release from the department, Kyle voluntarily appeared for booking. Bail was set at $3,000, and he was briefly jailed at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center before being released. March 28 is the date of his court hearing.

Kyle, who appeared in Chrisley Knows Best in 2014, was later estranged from his father for several years, which Kyle has attributed to his drug addiction. In August 2019, Kyle said that he was sober and had reunited with Todd and other family members.

The 31-year-old is the biological father of Chloe Chrisley, 10, who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016, amid Kyle's addiction and mental health problems.

Feb. 21: Savannah says the family plans to document life after Todd and Julie's conviction on a new reality show

Savannah regularly shares updates on her parents on her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. On the the Jan. 30 episode, she said her mom was keeping busy attending church, working and beating her fellow inmates at Spades.

She offered the latest on Todd, too.

"He is working in the chapel, which is absolutely amazing, and I could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is," Savannah said.

But some reports are rockier than others, as Savannah has admitted struggling with missing Todd and Julie, and having to adapt to parenting both niece Chloe and her younger brother, 16-year-old Grayson, since her parents are gone.

With all these ups and downs, Savannah revealed on the Feb. 21 episode of her podcast that her family is "talking to a few production companies about doing another show," which would document their lives while Todd and Julie are behind bars.

Jan. 17: Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Seven months after Todd and Julie received guilty verdicts, they headed to their respective prisons to serve 12 years at the Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola in Florida (him) and seven years at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky. (her). While Julie had originally been assigned to a facility in Florida, too, she ended up being sent to a facility for inmates requiring medical or mental health care.

Savannah later explained just how devastated her parents had been to hear that they had lost their trial.

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," Savannah said on the March 14 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and … just everything, they were just in tears."

When the reality stars were convicted, prosecutors said they had dodged taxes since as early as 2009, and that they had attempted to hide their millions of earnings from their TV show from the government. Meanwhile, the Chrisleys also were found to have inflated their net worth and sought loans from smaller lenders, which do less vetting than the larger ones, in order to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.