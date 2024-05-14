Kwench Juice Cafe on Milwaukee's east side has permanently closed

Kwench Juice Cafe on Milwaukee's east side, 2220 N. Prospect Ave., has closed.

A message was posted on Kwench's social media accounts about the closure.

The Wauwatosa location at 8816 W. North Ave., which opened last summer, remains open. A new location will open in Florida soon, according to Kwench's social media post.

Kwench serves fresh juices, smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls and grab-and-go items.

Kwench Juice Cafe's Milwaukee location opened in May 2022.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's east-side Kwench Juice Cafe has closed