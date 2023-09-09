Kurt Russell Hunts the Origins of Godzilla in ‘Monarch’ Trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Credit: Courtesy of Apple.

After wreaking havoc on the big screen for nearly 70 years, Godzilla will finally invade televisions in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The 10-episode series, premiering globally on November 17, stars Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell (playing the same character across decades) as an army officer with information about the origins of the city-pulverizing monster.

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch,” Apple TV+ said in its synopsis.

“Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.”

Fans of the “MonsterVerse” have previously seen Monarch teased in the 2014 Godzilla reboot, as well as its sequels Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The series will likely segue into the franchise’s next big screen offering, 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

“Through 10 hours of character-driven television, our show explores the question of who the true monsters are in a world of coexistence with Titans, while at the same time taking us on a globetrotting adventure that will hopefully keep the audience as entertained as they are emotionally engaged,” executive producers Matt Shakman, Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold said in a statement.

In addition to the Russells, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Mari Yamamoto, Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holm and John Goodman, who reprises his role of a Monarch researcher from Kong: Skull Island.

