'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $30M

Left to right, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina and Jack Black attend the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles on March 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- Animated adventure Kung Fu Panda 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $30 million in receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Dune: Part Two with $29.1 million, followed by Arthur the King at No. 3 with $7.5 million, Imaginary at No. 4 with $5.6 million and Cabrini at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Love Lies Bleeding at No. 6 with $2.5 million, Bob Marley: One Love at No. 7 with $2.3 million, One Life at No. 8 with $1.7 million, The American Society of Magical Negroes at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Ordinary Angels at No. 10 with $1 million.