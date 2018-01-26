    Kumail Nanjiani ate a whole bowl of brussels sprouts because of his Oscar nomination

    If there was ever a way to take the joy out of an Oscar nomination, it would involve brussels sprouts.

    Yesterday Kumail Nanjiani followed through on a bet he made with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright last year about his and Emily V. Gordon's film The Big Sick.

    And now there's photo evidence.

    Okay, into the breach...

    Image: @edgarwright

    You can do it, Kumail!

    Image: @edgarwright

    So close...

    Image: @edgarwright

    HE'S DONE IT, HE'S EATEN ALL THE SPROUTS!

    Image: @EDGARWRIGHT

    Luckily Nanjiani survived the ordeal.

    Then Wright took things yet further...

    The line between friendship and trolling is so very fine.

