Kumail Nanjiani ate a whole bowl of brussels sprouts because of his Oscar nomination

If there was ever a way to take the joy out of an Oscar nomination, it would involve brussels sprouts.
Yesterday Kumail Nanjiani followed through on a bet he made with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright last year about his and Emily V. Gordon's film The Big Sick.
And also I told @kumailn that he and @emilyvgordon would get a best screenplay nomination and that if I was right, he had to eat a bowl of brussel sprouts.
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018
Edgar loves brussel sprouts.
I hate brussel sprouts.
Tonight I will be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and enjoying it for the first time. https://t.co/ekVhs68CiU
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018
And now there's photo evidence.
I love Brussels Sprouts. Mr @kumailn does not. Last year I said he and @emilyvgordon would be nominated for Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars and that if I was right he had to eat a bowl of sprouts. So last night we celebrated with that classic combo: champagne and sprouts. pic.twitter.com/7bHRaMa0tD
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018
Image: @edgarwright
Image: @edgarwright
Image: @edgarwright
Image: @EDGARWRIGHT
And here's some bonus photos of him struggling a little more with the task, me helping him out and his actual expression on completing the effort. Really this should be up for Best Documentary Short (cc @TheAcademy) pic.twitter.com/oSXreqIRJr
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018
Luckily Nanjiani survived the ordeal.
I’ve never been happier to lose a bet & eat a bowl of something I dislike. Thank you @edgarwright! https://t.co/52XYJZSKNh
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 25, 2018
And, no, I do not love brussels sprouts now. I can confidently say this was my last bowl of brussels sprouts ever. cc: @edgarwright @emilyvgordon https://t.co/RnY2XWmAqg
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 25, 2018
Then Wright took things yet further...
But what if you win? What then?
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018
I have it. If you win, you have to eat an Oscar made of Sprouts.
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018
The line between friendship and trolling is so very fine.
