Kumail Nanjiani ate a whole bowl of brussels sprouts because of his Oscar nomination

If there was ever a way to take the joy out of an Oscar nomination, it would involve brussels sprouts.

Yesterday Kumail Nanjiani followed through on a bet he made with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright last year about his and Emily V. Gordon's film The Big Sick.

And also I told @kumailn that he and @emilyvgordon would get a best screenplay nomination and that if I was right, he had to eat a bowl of brussel sprouts. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018

Edgar loves brussel sprouts.



I hate brussel sprouts.



Tonight I will be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and enjoying it for the first time. https://t.co/ekVhs68CiU







— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

And now there's photo evidence.

I love Brussels Sprouts. Mr @kumailn does not. Last year I said he and @emilyvgordon would be nominated for Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars and that if I was right he had to eat a bowl of sprouts. So last night we celebrated with that classic combo: champagne and sprouts. pic.twitter.com/7bHRaMa0tD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018

Image: @edgarwright

Image: @edgarwright