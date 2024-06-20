Kroger is giving away 45,000 pints of ice cream starting today! Here's how to get one

What better way to celebrate the summer solstice than with free ice cream?

To kick off the season, Kroger is giving away 50 pints of Kroger Brand ice cream for every minute of sunlight starting Thursday, June 20, for a total of 900 minutes and 45,000 pints.

Customers can choose from various flavors, including the summer-themed treat, Kroger Deluxe Tie Dye Burst, which features swirls of vanilla, cherry, and blue moon, and classic flavors such as mint chocolate chip and vanilla.

Are you looking to score a free pint of ice cream? Here's how.

How to get free ice cream from Kroger

Customers can redeem this offer with a single-use digital coupon for in-store, pickup, or delivery orders while supplies last. To receive free ice cream, visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com on June 20 and select Kroger.

The digital coupon is also redeemable at many Kroger Family of Stores locations, including Fred Myer, King Soopers, Ralphs, and Smith's Food and Drug. The promotion is valid in all U.S. states except California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee, and Virginia.

When is the summer solstice?

This year, the summer solstice is on Thursday, June 20, which marks the first astronomical day of summer for the Northern Hemisphere. The summer solstice is the day with the longest daylight hours of the year. Subsequent daylight hours will grow shorter and shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

