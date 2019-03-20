Kristoff St. John's Daughter Paris Files to Control His Estate After Actor Dies Without Will

Kristoff St. John‘s eldest daughter Paris St. John is asking to control her late father’s estate because he did not have a will when he died.

She filed court documents in Los Angeles requesting to become the administrator of the Young & the Restless star’s estate, according to The Blast.

Paris — whom Kristoff shared with with ex-wife Mia St. John — said in the documents that the actor died without a will.

Kristoff St. John and Paris St. John

Her filing comes more than a month after the two-time Emmy Award-winning performer’s passing. He was found dead on Feb. 3 in his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 52.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a death investigation took place at around 2:05 p.m. for a possible alcohol overdose at the 2300 block of Morea Way.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Kristoff died because of heart disease, which was exacerbated by his alcohol use.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death of “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.” Kristoff’s death was officially ruled an accident.

Kristoff St. John and daughter Lola St. John

The coroner’s report also revealed that he was admitted into a mental health hospital ahead of his death.

“According to the available information, the decedent is a 52-year-old black male who was found dead in his residence. He has a history of alcohol abuse, bipolar disorder and suicidal ideations,” Kristoff’s coroner’s report states, which was obtained by The Blast, on Tuesday.

“He was released from a mental health hospital on 02/01/2019 following a 72-hour hold. No suicide note was found,” the report continues. “No trauma is noted and no foul play is suspected in this case.”

