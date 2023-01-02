Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean About "Wild" Back to the Beach Season 2

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are coming clean about what to expect when their hit podcast returns.

For season two of their Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach, the former MTV stars are diving into season two of Laguna Beach, which aired in 2005. And as Kristin explained, the upcoming episodes will go back, back to the beginning of a poignant time in her life.

"I'm excited for another season of BTTB!" the Uncommon James founder exclusively told E! News. "Season two of Laguna Beach is even more special to me since it was my senior year which included graduation and moving out. Reliving those memories brought back all of the emotions!"

Stephen echoed his co-host's sentiments, sharing that a lot of their success is thanks to the fans.

"I'm truly appreciative of all who came aboard to help us tell the story of season one," the One Tree Hill alum said. "Our guests, along with Dear Media, made the response to season one remarkable and I'm speechless for it."

Stephen also teased a whole lot of major moments in store for fans of the mid-aughts reality show.

"I can only hope to find the words fast because there's much to discuss with season two," he added. "Listeners should get in and buckle up, this will be another wild ride down memory lane."

And just who will be among the guests reliving some of Laguna Beach's most dramatic moments? The pair revealed exclusively to E! that listeners can expect to hear from the love triangle king, Talan Torriero, The Hills cast member Jason Wahler along with Alex Murrel, and Jessica Smith, who joined the Laguna Beach cast in season two.

Now when can you expect to listen? In E! News' exclusive trailer above, Stephen and Kristin reveal season two will drop, drum roll, on Tuesday, January 10.

If season one of Back to the Beach is any indication, fans are in for a lot of revelations to come. After all, during season one, Stephen and Kristen addressed their infamous Cabo fight as well as brought on Lauren Conrad to hash out past drama.

The designer—has since moved back to the coastal California town with husband William Tell and sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3—was ready to set the record straight about what really went down behind the scenes.

"We got into it and then made up," Lauren explained on her relationship with Kristin, which was depicted as strained throughout the series. "I mean, I don't think we were best friends. But we were like, 'It's fine.'"

And that wasn't the only bombshell dropped during the Nov. 8 episode.

"This is terrible, but honestly, I was hooking up with Talan," Lauren shared, with Kristin adding, "We all were!"

But Lauren said producers didn't seem to care about their fling with Talan.

"They would fabricate a story with Stephen," Lauren explained. "But you would be like, "Everyone's actually hooking up with him!"

