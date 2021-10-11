Kristin Cavallari Says She's Single After Dates with Chase Rice: 'I Haven't Wanted a Boyfriend'

kristin Cavallari

kristin cavallari/ instagram

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up the single life!

The Uncommon James founder, 34, opened up about her relationship status on Sunday as she answered a series of questions from Instagram followers regarding her love life.

When asked if she was dating, the Laguna Beach alum responded, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though — I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

Amid the ongoing speculation about her personal life, the mom of three added, "I promise when I'm with someone that's worth talking about, I'll be the first to post a photo."

Kristin Cavallari Halloween

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler and kids

The Very Cavallari star split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in April 2020. The pair, who were married for seven years, share three children together: sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

Despite the divorce, the entrepreneur revealed that she is open to the idea of walking down the aisle again. "I know I will. I'm in no rush whatsoever though," she wrote. "I'm really enjoying being alone right now."

"I've done the work I needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet," she continued.

In August, the reality star was linked to country singer Chase Rice, with a source telling PEOPLE that the pair was "having fun" together.

"They've been seeing each other a little over a month," the insider said. "They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together."

Cavallari and Rice were later spotted on a date night in September at Nashville's Losers Bar and Grill.

"They were very affectionate and making out," the source said at the time. "It's still early days and they're not exclusively dating, but they're having a good time and enjoying getting to know each other."