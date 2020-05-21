Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Nashville Mansion for $5 Million

Home is no longer where the heart is.

Not only are Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari working to resolve their divorce, but now it's time to say goodbye to their picturesque Nashville home. The couple acquired the scenic 8.5-acre humble abode back in 2012 for $5.3 million and listened it for sale in 2018 for a whopping $7.9 million.

Now, Cutler and Cavallari are selling the 25-room house for a little under $5 million.

The Mediterranean-style home, which was built in 2007, is almost 20,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half baths. Their former home also features a movie theater room, a large kitchen and an outdoor eating area.

The news of their listing comes a day after the 33-year-old announced on Monday that her hit E! show would not be returning for a fourth season. "As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," she announced on Instagram. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

Late April, the fashion designer and the NFL football player had announced on Instagram in a joint statement their plans to divorce after a decade together.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they shared on social media. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

However, shortly after the announcement of their divorce, a source told E! News that Cavallari was "blindsided" by Cutler's sudden divorce filing.

"She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger," a source told E! News in late April.

Since then, the two have had their disagreements in regards to living arrangements and child custody agreements.

The two share three children: Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.

However, an insider shared with E! News that they're both "starting to work through things amicably."

"They are working on valuing everything out right now," the insider shared. "The home assets are the easy part."

Ultimately, the reality TV star is focusing on her children first and foremost.

"Kristin felt like it was a good time to focus on what is next for her," an insider shared of her decision to end the show. "She and Jay have always agreed to not have the kids featured on the show, and when they did appear its always from the back. Now with the divorce, there really isn't much of a show left to do."

"Plus, she really wants to take care of her life and her family, and get settled in her new situation, and adding any kind of filming schedule on top of that also did not make sense for her."