Kristin Cavallari says she and Jay Cutler 'went on a couple of dates' post-divorce: 'It's not there for me anymore'

Kristin Cavallari says going on dates with Jay Cutler reafirrmed her decision to end their relationship. (Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari says ending her relationship with Jay Cutler was "probably the best decision I've ever made" — but it wasn't an easy one. During Tuesday's Off The Vine podcast, the Laguna Beach alum revealed she and Cutler actually dated after announcing their split in April 2020.

"There's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'" Cavallari admitted to Kaitlyn Bristowe. "Jay and I actually went on a couple dates — like months and months and months ago."

Going out with Cutler helped give Cavallari the closure she was looking for.

"I was like … It's not there for me anymore," she recalled.

The former NFL quarterback, 38, and Cavallari, 34, were married seven years and together for a decade. They share three kids: Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5. The Hills star admitted the past year-and-a-half has been filled with some "really sad moments."

"The thing with Jay is, we aren't getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other," Cavallari explained.

"I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months," she continued. "But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.'"

Cavallari, whose parents are divorced, says their kids have handled things "really well" all things considered.

"I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so that I knew what one was," she added. "I wanted my kids to see me happy... and they're better off."

Cutler and Cavallari's divorce has yet to be finalized, but both stars have gotten back in the dating game since their split. The TV personality has been out with country singer Chase Rice and comedian Jeff Dye. The athlete went on a few dates with Jana Kramer.