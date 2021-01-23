Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Both ‘Single’ Despite Photo Sparking Rumors of Reconciliation: Source

Kristin Cavallari is single once again.

The Very Cavallari star, 34, is no longer dating boyfriend Jeff Dye, who was first romantically linked with the reality star in October — but she isn't dating ex-husband Jay Cutler either.

Cavallari and Cutler — with whom she shares sons Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5 — both shared a photo together on Instagram Friday, giving fans hope for a reconciliation after their divorce.

"The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," they both wrote in the caption for the image.

However, a source tells PEOPLE the former couple is not back together.

"They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what," the source says.

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013, and filed for divorce last year. They reached a joint custody agreement in May.

After being photographed kissing Dye in Chicago in October, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari was taking things "super slow." Two months later, the pair took a trip to Mexico together.

"Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff," a source previously told PEOPLE about the trip. "Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him."

Another source told PEOPLE in November that Cavallari enjoyed spending time with the comedian, adding, "He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."

The duo were recorded saying "I love you" to one another during an Instagram Live session earlier this month.

Reps for Cavallari and Dye did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on their split.