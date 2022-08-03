Kristin Cavallari calls marriage to ex Jay Cutler 'toxic'

Celebrity The Daily Beast

Matthew Simmons/GettyDane Cook set the internet ablaze on Tuesday for the first time in years—and it’s not his jokes that have people talking.The 50-year-old comedian announced his engagement to Kelsi Taylor, a 23-year-old aspiring singer and Pilates instructor from Los Angeles, via a coordinated and effusive piece in People magazine.“I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter of our lives togeth