    Kristen Wiig could play villainous Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 2' — and fans are confused

    Nick Schager
    Writer
    Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

    Wonder Woman was one of 2017’s biggest hits, and though the Amazonian warrior princess’s participation in Justice League couldn’t quite propel that superhero team-up to equal heights, anticipation remains sky-high for her inevitable sequel. While plot details have been scarce so far, we do know that both star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will be returning for the follow-up. And now we’ve learned that a beloved Saturday Night Live alum may be taking on the role of Wonder Woman’s nemesis — and fans aren’t quite sure how they feel about it.

    Yesterday, news broke that Kristen Wiig is being pursued for the role of Cheetah, a longtime adversary of the hero who has appeared in multiple incarnations in Wonder Woman comics — some super-powered, some not — since her initial debut back in 1943. While Wiig has yet to officially sign on the dotted line, Variety reports that all parties involved appear to be headed for a deal. And considering that Wiig is primarily known as a comedian, it’s no surprise that her potential participation in the superhero film as an action-oriented villain was met with a wide range of reactions on social media.

    Some were excited:






    Some were negative:






    Some were unsure:




    And some were already anticipating ridiculousness:



    Do you think Wiig will make a suitable opponent for Gadot’s DC Comics heroine in Wonder Woman 2? Sound off in the comments below.

