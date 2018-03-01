Kristen Wiig could play villainous Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 2' — and fans are confused

Wonder Woman was one of 2017’s biggest hits, and though the Amazonian warrior princess’s participation in Justice League couldn’t quite propel that superhero team-up to equal heights, anticipation remains sky-high for her inevitable sequel. While plot details have been scarce so far, we do know that both star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will be returning for the follow-up. And now we’ve learned that a beloved Saturday Night Live alum may be taking on the role of Wonder Woman’s nemesis — and fans aren’t quite sure how they feel about it.

Yesterday, news broke that Kristen Wiig is being pursued for the role of Cheetah, a longtime adversary of the hero who has appeared in multiple incarnations in Wonder Woman comics — some super-powered, some not — since her initial debut back in 1943. While Wiig has yet to officially sign on the dotted line, Variety reports that all parties involved appear to be headed for a deal. And considering that Wiig is primarily known as a comedian, it’s no surprise that her potential participation in the superhero film as an action-oriented villain was met with a wide range of reactions on social media.

Some were excited:

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the villain in Wonder Woman 2, is a super exciting, way outside the box casting choice. 100% here for that. pic.twitter.com/v4aT5jDETk — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 1, 2018





Look at what Patty Jenkins did with Charlize Theron in MONSTER. She’s going to do the same with Kristen Wiig for WONDER WOMAN 2, and deliver the best female villain since Faora. pic.twitter.com/wtVhTEQtdX — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 1, 2018





To those freaking out about Kristen Wiig in #WonderWoman2 I have 2 words for you: Heath Ledger. Or… Ben Affleck. Or… Gal Gadot. Sometimes the ones we don't expect give us the best results. #patiencehttps://t.co/jUA7lE2XJ4 — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) March 1, 2018





Love Kristen Wiig! This is inspired casting! This is awesome @GalGadot and Wiig! Genius! — John Condry (@JohnCondry1) March 1, 2018





They're casting Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the WONDER WOMAN sequel?! pic.twitter.com/ken7xCrLHB — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) March 1, 2018





Some were negative:

HARD pass. — Matt Jensen (@MattxJensen) March 1, 2018









DC going down the road of miscasting once again. Why would you cast Kristen Wiig when Noomi Rapace exist?! pic.twitter.com/brSckrIatC — BAST (@ValerieComplex) March 1, 2018









That would be Dreadful she is a terrible actress — Apool1 (@A1archie) March 1, 2018





Some were unsure:

I'm not sure how I feel about this. Has she ever done anything besides comedy? pic.twitter.com/f16RJM0Wh3 — Melaina Pope (@mannequinmel) March 1, 2018





Eh, don't know her work that well. Plus, I haven't read Cheetah's storyline in the comics. So I can't give a solid or — Jared Collins (@jareddcollins) March 1, 2018





I'm intrigued…let's see where this goes. pic.twitter.com/VWZ5Wrlioh — Diana Harley Prince (@DianaPrinceTO) March 1, 2018





And some were already anticipating ridiculousness:

I mean I think Kristen Wiig nailed the Cheetah role a LONG time ago. I mean, remember this gem? Easily can pull it off pic.twitter.com/FFsEfAIu8L — Qifi (@saqc530) March 1, 2018









Do you think Wiig will make a suitable opponent for Gadot’s DC Comics heroine in Wonder Woman 2? Sound off in the comments below.

