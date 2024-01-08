Kristen Wiig And Will Ferrell Prove They're Still Champs At Presenting Golden Globes

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell knew how to work the crowd by busting a few moves at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast members, who presented the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, tried to remark on the “truly amazing” and “incredible” impact of a laugh before getting interrupted by an instrumental.

The presenters played off the scripted interruption but the instrumental, which Vulture pointed out to be “Fluffing a Duck” by royalty-free music composer/producer Kevin MacLeod, continued to step in on the pair’s speech.

And the laughter from the Globes’ crowd only grew from there as Wiig and Ferrell slightly shimmied to the beat of the song.

“Tonight we applaud the outstanding nominees. Legends like Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon –,” said Ferrell before the music butted in and two appeared to dig the track.

“Um,” said Wiig after the music stopped.

“Just keep going,” Ferrell said.

But the two couldn’t control themselves as they broke out hilarious dance moves.

“What is going on?” yelled Ferrell, causing Damon to wipe tears from his face.

Ferrell also drew laughter from the crowd when he complained that it smelt “like hot sushi” in the room, a reference to the menu option at this year’s ceremony.

The presenters previously delighted the award show in 2013 when they made up information about the performances in the Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical category.

You can check out more of the bit in the clip below.

