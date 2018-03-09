Kristen Wiig confirmed as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah

Director Patty Jenkins ‘can’t wait to finally work with one of my favourites’.

Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig has joined the cast of the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

The actress will play the villainous DC Comics character of Cheetah.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

She added: “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family.

“And SO excited by what we have planned.”

Gal Gadot is to return for the film which follows 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Few details are known although it is reportedly to be set during the 1980s Cold War.