Kristen Stewart Spotted Engaging in PDA with Stylist Sara Dinkin, Amid Rumors of a Split from Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

In its final days, 2018 has claimed another celebrity relationship. Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell appear to have broken up, at least if new pictures of Stewart very publicly holding hands with another woman are any indication (which, you know, they probably are).

Stewart was spotted (and photographed, of course) holding hands with stylist Sara Dinkin while out getting breakfast in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, which prompted reports from multiple sources that she and girlfriend Maxwell had split, according to ET Online.

Stewart and Dinkin also appear to be a thing now, considering they've been photographed looking all kinds of couple-y on several other occasions since the breakfast date (which is all in the last 48 hours, remember).

By all accounts, Stewart and Maxwell didn't split as a result of the hand holding-they seem to have split a while ago (they were last photographed together in October) on mutual terms. The actress and model "are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people," according to a report from E! News.

The E! source continued, saying:

"They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change. It wasn't making sense for them to stay together. They are still friendly and run in the same circle of friends. But Kristen is happy to be back out there and meeting new people."

Stewart certainly looks happy with Dinkin:





