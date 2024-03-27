Kristen Stewart Says She Would Have Dumped Edward Cullen Due To 1 Big Red Flag

Kristen Stewart doesn’t think a certain vampire had much of a sparkling personality.

The “Twilight” alum was featured on Tuesday’s episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast when host Amanda Hirsch implied 20 minutes into their conversation that she didn’t really like Stewart’s character in the franchise, Bella Swan. Thinking about “Twilight” in retrospect, Hirsch said she felt Bella “was a little desperate” for Edward Cullen (Bella’s vampire love interest in the films who was portrayed by Robert Pattinson).

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attend "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" premiere in 2011. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Stewart, however, thought Edward had a much more problematic personality — and it boiled down to one big red flag (which is, surprisingly, not uttering a line like: “You better hold on tight, spider monkey”).

“He was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself,” Stewart argued. “I would’ve broken up with him immediately… I mean if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me — my whole life …without you.’”

“So you’re saying Edward was fucked up?” Hirsch asked.

“Yeah, I get the protection thing,” Stewart said. “But you got to let a girl make her own choices.”

Stewart seems to be having a lot of fun airing her unfiltered opinions about “Twilight” since the franchise concluded over 10 years ago.

The publicly queer star told Variety in January that she now thinks the films have noticeably gay undertones.

Stewart attends the Los Angeles premiere Of A24's "Love Lies Bleeding" earlier this month. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” she told Variety. “It’s such a gay movie.”

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book,” she added of Stephenie Meyer — the Mormon author who wrote vampire romance book series, which the films adapted. ”It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Related...