Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Step Out for Iced Lattes in N.Y.C. After Venice Film Fest

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are walking on the street in Soho, New York on September 11, 2021.

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart has returned to N.Y.C. after promoting her latest movie at the Venice Film Festival.

The Spencer star, 31, kept it casual with girlfriend Dylan Meyer as they stepped out for iced lattes and a leisurely stroll through the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Saturday.

Stewart wore a white crop top with faded high-waisted jeans and black leather creepers, accessorized with a black baseball cap, rose-tinted sunglasses, and a silver chain necklace. Meanwhile, Meyer opted for a black T-shirt and complimentary tartan skirt, white high-top sneakers, and a pair of round black sunglasses.

The actress previously debuted her new strawberry blonde hair with a black Chanel ensemble at the Venice Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of Spencer last weekend. She stars as Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín-helmed film, which is set during Christmas 1991 with the royal family as she decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

The Happiest Season actress was first romantically linked to Meyer, a screenwriter, in August 2019, six years after they met on the set of a movie. Stewart said a few months into their relationship that she "can't f—ing wait" to propose.

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that November. "I can't say right now because she'll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think … I think it's pretty undeniable."

Although she doesn't have any public social media accounts of her own, Stewart has made a few appearances on Meyer's Instagram. She even took over her girlfriend's profile in September to urge fans to "vote for your f—ing lives."

Meyer also wished Stewart a happy 31st birthday in April, posting a black-and-white photo of the actress with their dog, sitting next to the ocean. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she wrote. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."