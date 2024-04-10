Kristen Stewart’s Fiancée, Dylan Meyer, Pens the Most Romantic Post for Her Birthday

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart never miss an opportunity to celebrate each other.

For the actor’s 34th birthday today, the screenwriter shared the most romantic Instagram tribute. The post included a Polaroid photo of the Twilight star sitting cross-legged in bed in a blue pajama set, holding the couple’s white cat.

“Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth,” Dylan wrote in her caption. “You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street. I don’t know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe.”

Kristen and Dylan have been linked since 2019 and made their engagement public in November 2021. Kristen confirmed it in an interview on The Howard Stern Show. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said on the radio show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Every year since on April 9, Dylan has penned a cool, funny, love-filled note on Instagram to her soon-to-be wife, while Kristen constantly praises her partner in magazine and TV interviews.

“And luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same shit,” the actor said of Dylan in an interview with Rolling Stone published this February. “We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much fucking smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘Fuck, that is the best.’ ”



